Local homes seeing more carpenter ants as summer nears

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that the weather has gotten warmer, you’re probably noticing a lot more insects around.

Carpenter ants are large black ants that nest in dead trees but during the spring and summer months, they can make their way into your home in search of food.

More and more people have been seeing them lately and there are some things you can do to get rid of them.

22News spoke with Bob Parent, an employee at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, about how to better protect your home against carpenter ants and other insects.

“People should spray around the base of their home on the outside. They can also go into the basement and spray around the inside and they can also apply ant traps behind stoves and refrigerators,” said Parent.

Unlike termites, carpenter ants don’t eat wood, but they tunnel into it to build their nests and that can cause structural damage over time.



