Local hospitals running low of COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution is falling behind, as hospitals run out of doses for their healthcare workers.



Health experts have described the coronavirus pandemic “as bad as it has ever been” and vaccine distribution is at an all-time low.

In Baystate Health Center, employees were receiving their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine but President and CEO Mark Keroack announced that the hospital has used all of its available doses, and doesn’t know when another shipment will arrive.

First responders across the state have begun getting their first dose of the vaccine but health officials say Massachusetts is behind in its vaccination process compared to other states. This will ultimately have an impact on achieving herd immunity.

The state is vaccinating between 6,000 to 7,000 a day and those numbers should be between 40,000 or 50,000 a day. President-Elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly all available coronavirus vaccine doses when he takes office.

Releasing nearly all doses would allow more people to get vaccinated with at least one dose.

The Trump administration is withholding half of U.S. vaccine production to ensure recipients receive their second dose.

Mercy Medical Center has also reported running low on vaccines.