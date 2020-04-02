Local hospitals running low on protective gear, how you can donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals around the country are lacking the necessary personal protective equipment that healthcare workers need to stay safe while treating people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baystate Medical Center told 22News that while they need masks, their second need for healthcare workers is surgical gowns.

According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Trinity Health which runs Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, allegedly told staff they would no longer provide N-95 masks for staff caring for patients in a unit that has positive COVID-19 cases.

Senator Ed Markey sent a letter to the federal government Thursday asking them to ensure that all front-line workers have adequate PPE for combating COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that the national stockpile of PPE is nearly depleted. Local hospitals, including Mercy Medical Center, have told 22News that they are supplying their staff with the necessary equipment needed for protecting against COVID-19.

For information on how you can donate PPE supplies to local hospitals, click on the links below.