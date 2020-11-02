Local hospitals seeing another surge in COVID-19 cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 patients at local hospitals are going up, as case numbers increase across the state.

Hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients once again. Over the last couple of weeks, numbers have increased dramatically. Currently, within Baystate Health, they are caring for 38 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Three of them are in their critical care unit. There is no one in the ICU. President and CEO of Baystate Health, Mark Keroack, said there were only eight patients in the hospital system just a couple of months ago, and it’s clear that another wave incoming.

He said that there is enough PPE throughout the hospitals, but the rise in patients in continuing, not only across western Massachusetts but across the entire state.

“Hospitalizations and deaths statewide have doubled in the last six weeks,” said Keroack. “The test rates have also roughly doubles, more than doubled between two and four percent positives up to five to seven percent positives per day on an individual basis.”



Mercy Medical Center has 13 inpatients being treated for COVID-19. Another one is PUI “Patient Under Investigation” for COVID-19.