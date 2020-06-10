Local hotel prepares for re-opening with deep cleaning, sanitizing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hotels in western Massachusetts are taking the necessary precautions and preparing to reopen later this week.

Before Peter Rosskothen, owner of D Hotel Suites and Spa, can re-open his hotel he wants to make sure it is cleaned and sanitized enough to keep his guests safe.

“We’re doing what most people are doing right now but taking it to the extreme. They’ll be fumigating our entire hotel in order to get ready for the weekend,” Peter Rosskothen said.

American Healthy Homes based in East Longmeadow is responsible for making the hotel as germ free as the day it first opened.

“We’re going to treat all of the rooms, we’re going to return all of the air quality back to what it should be.”

The hotel has been closed for nearly three months since the statewide shutdown began. For the next few days until Friday’s re-opening, the super cleaning will return the hotel to its zero condition state.