Local IBPO chapter to make large financial donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO), announced Tuesday morning their plans to donate “sizable donations” to two local organizations.

According to a statement sent to 22News by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Local 364 Springfield Patrolman’s Union will present the checks outside Springfield Police Headquarters located at 130 Pearl Street in Springfield.

“Each year we host our golf tournament to honor the memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose and in turn raise money for some of the organizations Kevin and his family feel strongly about. This year we continued the tradition in Kevin’s memory and will be able to really help some worthwhile organizations,” said IBPO Local 364 President and Springfield Police Officer Joseph Gentile.

“Our officers and 364 Gives do an incredible job to raise money throughout the year to support local organizations. Our officers take pride in their work and take pride in our community”, said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Since it’s founding in 2011, the Local 364 has donated more than $150,000 to various organizations in the Springfield community.