SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Individuals with disabilities were given the opportunity to explore innovations in assistive technology Monday evening at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The Department of Developmental Services Central West put on the event to showcase how assistive products maintain or improve individual functioning and independence, thereby promoting their well-being.

22News stopped by to check out how these innovations will simplify life for disabled individuals.

“The idea is to really help individuals with disabilities tend to their daily needs in a way that is very simple,” said Tarrell Smith, Community Systems Director for the Department of Developmental Services Central West. He added, “These supportive technologies range from specialized spoons to eye gaze mechanisms.

Other assistive devices include smart home technology, medical tools, transportation assistance, social and emotional help, accessible sexual devices and more.