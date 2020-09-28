Local Jewish communities observe Yom Kippur, the holiest day of Jewish calendar

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Yom Kippur, the day of atonement in the Jewish calendar year.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year for the Jewish faithful. It began at sunset Sunday night, and will be coming to an end Monday night.

The Jewish community represents nearly a quarter of Longmeadow’s population. The synagogues Sinai Temple and B’nai Torah, as well as the Jewish Community Center, were closed in observance of the holiday.

Longmeadow resident Adam Peck told 22News this day is meant to serve as a day of reflection, “We ask for forgiveness for ourselves and what we had done in the past wasn’t as appropriate as it could be and we look forward to the future.”

Yom Kippur typically involves a 24 hour fast from sunset to sunset, and time spent with family. And in terms of services, conservative synagogues like Temple Beth El are still holding remembrance services on this day, so you can watch them from home.

Adam and his family will be breaking the fast with a big meal after sunset, at 6:36 p.m. Monday night.