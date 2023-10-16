SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The local Jewish community coming together Monday evening to show support for one another, and the people of Israel, as bloodshed continues in the Middle East.

People gathered at Temple Beth El in Springfield for a special lecture Monday evening, with Joel Chasnoff, an American-Israeli writer, who currently lives in Israel.

Called ‘Israel, From the Point of View of an Israeli: How This Time It’s Different,’ the conversations explored the psychology of the Israeli population during this difficult time. Bobby Naimark, member of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, telling 22News, “It’s a really important time for us to unite not just as a Jewish community but as greater Springfield and western Massachusetts Jewish community as well, really having mores allies come to things like this and knowing that everybody should be standing with Israel and against terrorism.”

If you are looking for ways to help those impacted by the crisis, the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts has set up an emergency fund on their website.