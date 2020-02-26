Local journalists honored at Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts held its third annual blessing of journalists.

The event was held at Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield. All members of the media were invited to the gathering to celebrate the work journalists do to uncover the truth and inform the public.

Bishop Doug Fisher told 22News, “We just want to celebrate journalists for what they do, for all the time they take to bring us the truth and even some places in the world they risk their lives, so we just want to say what a great blessing they are to us.”

The diocese also honored Wayne Phaneuf, executive editor emeritus at the Springfield Republican.

Phaneuf, who spent over fifty years at the newspaper, received the Bishop’s Award. The award is given to any local journalist of any medium who demonstrates excellence in bringing local and national concerns to the people of western Massachusetts.