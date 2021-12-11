Local Lama Club members collect monetary donations for Salvation Army

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – These Western Massachusetts members of LAMA, The Latin American Motorcycle Association, spent their Saturday at the Red Kettle collecting for the Salvation Army.

Shoppers entering JC Penney know of the spiraling need this holiday season. “Because people are needy and people get there at one time or another, that’s it,” Diane Lougheran of Holyoke told 22News.

“I grew up without so I like to help when I can. So I said, I’ll donate something to this,” said JC Cintron of Holyoke told us.

These members of LAMA feel its their civic responsibility to help the Salvation Army assist Holyoke families during these difficult times.

Jose Rosado of the Holyoke LAMA Chapter explained, “The salvation army has a lot of need, a lot of people in need, so we’re always looking for a way to help out community.”

“Collaborating with these guys down here and showing support brings a lot of attention where people shop,” said George Estrada of the Palmer LAMA Chapter.

George Estrada’s mom, Maria, looked on proudly telling 22News how this biker club dedicates itself to helping children and families throughout the year just as they’re in the service of those in need here in the Pioneer Valley.