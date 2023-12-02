CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning will be the 9th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run event, “Cop on Top” in Chicopee.

During this event, law enforcement officers will ascend to the rooftop of the Walmart in Chicopee to heighten awareness and raise needed funds for the local Law Enforcement Torch Run program for the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, according to a news release from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

This event is being organized by volunteers from the Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The money they raise will go directly to the Massachusetts Special Olympic Athletes, and you can have a chance to meet some of them on Saturday.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. at the Chicopee Walmart.