Local leaders continue to encourage residents to complete 2020 Census

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just a few days remaining for western Massachusetts cities and towns to complete their accurate headcount for the 2020 Census.

Mayor John Vieau along with Congressman Richard Neal co-hosted the countdown to census deadline in front of the Sergeant Kevin A. Dupont Middle school.

The curtain comes down on the census taking September 30. Mayor Vieau emphasized for 22News, how vital it is for everyone in his city to be counted.

Vieau told 22News, “So if we don’t get an accurate count frankly, we don’t get our fair share of federal funding, which is the city of Chicopee.”

With the clock ticking towards the end of the month deadline, Chicopee’s response rate is slightly above 70 percent, which is somewhat higher than the statewide census numbers.