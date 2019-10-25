Local leaders discussed opioid epidemic in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A roundtable discussion was held on Friday to discuss the growing opioid epidemic here in western Massachusetts.

Senator Eric Lesser held the roundtable discussion at American International College in Springfield at 10:00 a.m.

While opioid-related deaths have decreased statewide, Western Massachusetts continues to see an increase in deaths.

Today’s discussion looked at some of the causes of this epidemic and some possible solutions.

“A lot of our cities, for example, are struggling with the fentanyl outbreaks which have made the epidemic even more dangerous, so we have a lot to work on and we have a lot we need to mobilize around.” -Senator Eric Lesser

Senator Lesser was joined today by Hampden Country Sheriff Nick Cocchi and many other professionals working to fight the opioid epidemic here in western Massachusetts.