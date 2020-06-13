Local leaders hold roundtable discussion on systemic racism within law enforcement

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public leaders held a roundtable discussion Friday on dismantling systemic racism within law enforcement.

Senator Ed Markey was joined by black leaders from western Massachusetts to discuss how current policy has enabled police brutality.

They talked about the history of policing as a method of social control, and how modern-day technology has exposed acts of injustice.

UMass Amherst Professor Whitney Battle-Baptiste told 22News, “We have to understand that it’s a little too late to talk about reform. I think we’ve gone down the road to the point where, how does the citizenry of this country trust the police? How do we now let go of what we’ve seen, knowing they will most likely all be acquitted? How do we trust?”

The leaders also discussed how structural racism has played a role in housing discrimination, employment barriers, and how infectious diseases such as COVID-19 disproportionately affects the black community.