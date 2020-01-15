Local leaders tour Toner Plastics in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Elected leaders and members of the FORGE Manufacturing Initiative were invited this evening to tour Toner Plastics in East Longmeadow.

FORGE is a non-profit organization that helps to connect regional suppliers with entrepreneurs and startups in the Commonwealth.

The tour’s goal is to raise awareness of how the business community can collaborate.

“We were able to show several members of the startup community as well as our local political representation what Toner Plastics can do for the startup community, how we support startups,” said Jack Warren, president of Toner Plastics.

A regional startup called Quikcord also toured Toner Plastics. The two companies worked together to develop a product for the military.