Local Liquor stores expect small sales decline for latest Superbowl

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the New England Patriots sit out Sunday night Super Bowl, western Massachusetts beer drinkers have apparently lost some of their taste for Superbowl party brews.

Here at ‘Holyoke Liquor Mart’ management has seen a definite decline in beer sales for big game parties.

Manager Kevin Gagnon told 22News, what a difference Patriot presence makes for pioneer valley football fans.

Gagnon told 22News, “You know the Patriots not in it, I think the numbers drop a little bit, but even then a typical Sunday, this is definitely a better Sunday compared to others, especially after the holidays, it helps business and picks things up.”

Manager Kevin Gagnon figures the liquor store he manages will sell less beer by several thousand dollars compared with last year’s big game with the New England Patriots.