WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a day filled with Irish pride and spirit and for many, it means finding that perfect spirit to celebrate. St. Patrick’s Day brought a lot of businesses to local liquor stores for the holiday.

The perfect mix of warm weather and holiday festivities gave a boost to package stores, like Bertelli’s Liquor Mart of West Springfield.

According to a survey from Wallet Hub, numbers show a more than 170% increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day, that’s compared to the rest of the year. About 150%more spirits are also sold on the holiday, compared with the average day.

“We have been pretty busy with an increase in business, it’s been good to see,” Jay Passerini, owner of Bertelli’s Liquor Mart, told 22News.

With COVID restrictions being lifted, as well as the parade and road race this weekend, Passerini expects business to be busy throughout the weekend.