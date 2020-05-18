Area manufacturers adjusting to Massachusetts reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most manufacturing plants remained open due to the products they make for essential services.

But the start of Phase 1, opens the door for textile factories and others that make non-essential goods. John Hazen, president of the Hazen Paper Company told 22News that the company is an essential factory since they make labels for pharmaceutical companies.

But they’ve lost a lot of revenue since one of their customers is a golf ball manufacturer, that had been shut down for the last two months.

“That certainly has been a missing component in our business is this paperboard that we produce for golf ball packaging. We are hoping they can adjust and get back up to speed safely, but as quickly as possible,” said Hazen.

Hazen told 22News they have been operating under the strict manufacturing guidelines in Massachusetts.

Those include having all employees stay 6 feet apart and working a mask at all times. They also have a deep cleaning of the facility every day.

He anticipates these new safety precautions will be a new normal for a long time. They did have one COVID-19 positive case in April, but that employee has recovered.