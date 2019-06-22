Local Marine Corps enlistees prepare for recruit training at Westover Air Reserve Base

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – More than 400 enlistees from the New England area are attending a two-day boot camp event at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee Saturday and Sunday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the enlistees will participate in team-building events, competitions and interact with Marine Corps Drill Instructors to better prepare for recruit training.

Some of the events include a tire flip challenge, vehicle pull, relay race, and tug-of-war.

The event will go until 6:30 p.m. Saturday and be from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli will be covering the event and will have a full report on 22News at 6:00 p.m.