Local mayor recognized for climate change efforts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield is being recognized for its efforts to combat climate change.

At the annual mayor’s conference in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday, current Mayor William Reichelt and former Mayor Edward Sullivan received an honorable mention at the climate protection awards.

They were recognized for a program spearheaded by the city, that brought together West Springfield, Westfield, and Holyoke to preserve more than 15,000 acres of forest land to reduce carbon dioxide levels and improve air quality in the area.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also received an honorable mention at the climate action awards.