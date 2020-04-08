Local mayors sign letter to Trump administration asking for critical medical supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 mayors across the country, including two local mayors, sent a letter to the Trump administration urging the federal government to increase the production of critical medical supplies.

The letter asks the federal government to set up as task force to oversee the national supply and distribution of medical equipment for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

States across the country have been competing with one another in order to supply medical supplies to the people who need them. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse are among the mayors who added their signature to the letter.

Morse told 22News he hopes the letter will help unify local municipalities and the federal government to get more personal protective equipment.

“Local cities and towns are on their own and this would be much more cost effective and efficient and just better public health if local cities and towns partnered directly with the federal government to make sure we have adequate equipment,” said Morse.

In addition, the letter’s signers are demanding that this federal task force implement full transparency to the public and its state and local partners about resource needs and allocation.