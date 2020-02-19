Local mayors, state representatives bartend at fundraiser in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts held a celebrity bartender event Tuesday night and it was all for a good cause.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, State Senator James Welch, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez as well as top business and community leaders bartended at UNO Pizzeria and Grill in Springfield to raise money for the organization.

The tip money they receive will pay for program materials to go into K-12 classrooms across western Massachusetts. Junior Achievement curriculum is offered at no charge in local schools and community groups due to private donors.

“This is a great opportunity and we’re really looking forward, the more money we raise the more programs we do,” said Jennifer Connolly, president of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts.

The mission of Junior Achievement is to empower young people towards their own financial success. The organization serves more than 13,000 students in the area teaching financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career exploration and readiness.