SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayors of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke will be doing their part to help boost the blood supply during the critical summer months.

Mayors Domenic Sarno, John Vieau, and Joshua Garcia are each scheduled to donate blood at the Springfield headquarters of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross provides 40% of the country’s total blood supply; all of which is sourced from volunteer donors.

In a news release sent to 22News, Sarno said that blood donation is a personal issue for him.

“My late mother, Clara Sarno, had to go through many blood transfusions. Also, pre-pandemic, my administration had supported and partnered with the Red Cross by holding three yearly blood drive events both here in City Hall, in addition to the ones held at their facility, in which I am always proud and happy to give blood,” Sarno said.

“Many individuals still depend on volunteer donors to receive life-saving transfusions and I am proud to stand with our American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts in sharing this gift of life!” Sarno added.

Only three percent of eligible donors donate blood each year.