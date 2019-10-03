Local medical centers report early flu symptoms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There were strong indications Wednesday that flu season has begun in western Massachusetts.

The CDC predicted an October 1 start to flu season and apparently the federal agency is right on target. Holyoke Medical Center Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Menard, reports strong indications of flu at the medical center’s Chicopee facility where she sees patients.

“I’ve seen multiple patients coming in with symptoms of fever, chills the body aches, some of the upper respiratory symptoms of congestion, headaches,” said Menard.

Holyoke Medical Center urges everyone to get their flu shot if they haven’t already. They have plenty of flu vaccine.

Menard advises people to get the flu shot soon since it takes two weeks for your flu shot to kick in and provide protection.