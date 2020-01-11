Local Melha Shriner becomes 110th Potentate at Springfield ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Melha Shriner from Ludlow has risen to the highest level in the fraternal order based on Springfield.

During a time-honored ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee, Leo Plourde, a Melha Shriner for more than 20 years, became the 110th Potentate of the nearly 1,000 member Shrine.

The Melha Shriners are well known for their support of the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

The newly installed Potentate told 22News he’s humbled by the honor he’s receiving.

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else but doing this. This is an absolute great organization,” said Plourde. “It’s a great cause we support our Shriners hospitals. We’re lucky we have one in Springfield and we have one in Boston.”

Shriners from many New England communities came to Chicopee to participate in Saturday’s installation ceremony.