Local middle, high school students explore possible career paths

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local middle and high school students in Springfield had a chance to explore possible career options Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts hosted more than 500 students at the Mass Mutual Center Tuesday morning.

The students were able to explore booths which featured career and educational opportunities they could pursue after high school including colleges, universities, trade schools, apprenticeship programs, companies, local law enforcement, and public safety organizations.

“Well I like technology, shows you so much, and it’s so advanced, It’s so great like so new and everything,” said Isabella Culver, a 7th-grader at St. Thomas School in West Springfield.

“Actually, students are really excited with technology, so engaging them in a field they can use their skills and use all their new technology,” said Amanda Garcia, an Elms College faculty member.

The career fair is part of the Junior Achievement program, which gives local students the opportunity to learn about careers in time to plan their high school course work and better prepare themselves for life after graduation.

“Oh definitely, I’ve been exposed to a lot of technology through my life, 3rd-grade what not,” said David Diba from the Southwick-Tolland Regional High School.

In addition to the career fair, the program also consists of four in-class lessons, which are designed to engage students, help students explore education and career pathways, showcase careers in western Massachusetts, and connect students with representatives from varying industries.

