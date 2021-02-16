Local military organization providing veterans in need with coats

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is partnering with Ocean State Job Lot this week to provide coats for veterans in need.

They’ll be distributing the coats this Thursday at the MMSFI Springfield Empowerment Center in the Eastfield Mall.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

All veterans qualify for a new free jacket, and are encouraged to pre-register at MMSFI.org.

MMSFI staff members and volunteers running the pop-up will be following strict procedures to ensure health and wellness for everyone involved.