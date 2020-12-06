Local mom-to-be receives special drive by baby shower

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One day in the future, Heather Moore of Holyoke will tell her children about the pandemic requiring social distancing for all social occasions including a baby shower.

Heather and her friends were all prepared for neighbors and relatives to drive by wishing her well as she approaches the blessed occasion.

But COVID-19 wasn’t about to deprive those close to Heather from having that baby shower.

Moore told 22News, “I’m very overwhelmed and very happy, excited great to have these great friends.”

And to Heather Moore of Holyoke our congratulations. Her approaching motherhood just four weeks away.