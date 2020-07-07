Local movie theaters remain closed despite being allowed to open in Phase 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Movie theaters are now able to open under phase three of the state’s reopening plan.

AMC Theaters, the largest movie theater chain, announced they will not fully open until the end of July, something many local theaters are doing as well. For three and a half months, movie theaters have been closed and so has Hollywood.

Which means there are no major movie releases until at least the end of July. The pandemic put movie production on hold leaving theaters with nothing to screen. Despite the little demand right now, some people are excited to go to the movies once they do re-open.

“I’m always down to go see a good movie and I can’t wait for them to come back,” said John Maloney a Springfield resident.

Like all other industries, movie theaters have strict guidelines which include limited capacity and increased cleaning.

Here’s a list of local movie theaters’ reopening dates: