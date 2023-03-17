SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What better way to get into the holiday spirit than listening to the sounds of Ireland! Theodore’s in Springfield had a lot of St. Patrick’s Day pride this evening.

Local musicians came together to play Irish-inspired music. It was just another way to celebrate one of the most anticipated weekends in western Massachusetts!

“Welcome to st. patrick’s day. we have Bo Fitzgerald and YankCelt Band, we should have a sold-out crowd, tons of corned beef and cabbage, and a whole ton of Irish beer, said Keith Makarowski, General Manager of Theodore’s.