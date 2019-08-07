Local ‘National Night Out’ events encourage strong community bonds

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Night Out events were held in multiple cities and towns in western Massachusetts Tuesday night.

The National Night Out against crime has been held in communities across the country for decades. Its goal is to bring together police, and the communities they protect.

Tens of thousands of communities come together for National Night Out events across the country. Springfield alone held more than five different events in communities across the city.

At the C3 National Night Out event in Forest Park, kids and parents could meet the police, check out their vehicles and enjoy some games and good food. For residents, it’s a relaxed, low key way to get to know local law enforcement.

Curtis Wright of Springfield told 22News that it’s a great night to strengthen bonds.

“It’s very important because that’s what you need to keep the community together, keep the community safe,” said Wright. “For us to know them and for them to know us.”

In East Longmeadow, 22News’ own Sy Becker emceed their National Night Out event and reminded residents that first responders are just like everyone else.

“The main thing is- these first responders, we find out they’re just like you and I,” said Becker.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Jeffrey Dalessio said the collaboration of these events is key. Chief Dalessio told 22News, “It shows a different side of what law enforcement is about, and it shows a different side of the community when we can all get together and all make it work.”

After a period of not hosting a National Night Out event, a former police chief brought the event back to East Longmeadow about a decade ago.

Today, it has grown to include not only first responders but people from all facets of the community. Don Maki, the event’s organizer, told 22News he wanted an event that included all of the community.

“Really wanted to sort of shape it into something more of a community-wide event,” said Maki. “Church groups, community service providers, civic groups, the legion. Then building on that, we brought in the other town departments, show people what they have in common.”

Around 16,000 communities hold National Night Out events every year.