Local non-profit donates PPE to schools, community and health care centers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit is giving back this holiday season after being awarded a large amount of personal protective equipment.

The non-profit is known as Follow My Steps Foundation, based out of Springfield, which was founded with the intent to mentor and develop the communities youth. The organization has reached out and decided to donate the personal protective equipment they were awarded.

“The team has decided that we wanted to reach out to local organizations in the community, in the city of Springfield. Schools, community centers, home health care centers and dialysis centers… so we reached out and figured who could use PPE,” said Tyrone Williams, VP and co-founder of Follow My Steps Foundation.

The donations included items such as gowns and face masks. The non-profit will be handing out a bulk of their supplies Thursday to schools and businesses in the area.