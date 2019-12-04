Local non-profit holds event to connect community members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Residents looking to get involved in their community had the opportunity to ‘get on board’ Tuesday night with local nonprofits.

OnBoard is a Springfield-based, volunteer-led nonprofit group that connects individuals with organizations in their communities.

An event at the Basketball Hall of Fame combined aspects of a job fair and speed dating, where residents networked with different vendors. The representative of one vendor helps guarantee college educations for children as young as 10-years-old!

“We give college scholarships to 3rd and 4th graders, we provide them mentorship, we keep track of their grades all the way through school through third and fourth onto high school,” said President of the Youth Scholar Fund Inc., David Cohen.

OnBoard’s mission is to increase the diversity of organizations by recruiting women, people of color, and other under-represented populations to their boards of directors.