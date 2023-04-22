SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A day for giving back to the community was held in Springfield. The second annual shoe event sponsored by the non-profit organization, Walk In Their Shoes, was held at the Methodist Church in Springfield on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event provides people in the Springfield community the opportunity to participate in a shoe giveaway, receive a haircut, and food all free of charge.

The Founder and CEO of Walk In Their Shoes, Renee Roach told 22News she was inspired to start this organization as a way to give back, “I saw a man when he had a piece of cardboard with masking tape around his foot. So I have four sons and so I asked them, you know, they have these sneakers that they wear once or twice… So I asked them if they would give me some of their sneakers, and I drove around the city and as I saw homeless men I would stop and give them a pair of sneakers. That is where it all started.”

Organizers say the event is about making people look and feel good, as well as a way for the community to come together.