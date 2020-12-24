Local non-profit organization donates toys to families in need this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield-based non-profit organization is bringing cheer to area children with the gift of toys.

Every year, the Invincible Project runs a toy drive during the holiday season to ensure that no child goes without a gift.

22News spoke with members of the organization about the success of this year’s toy drive, and how it will help struggling families put gifts under the tree.

“We’re giving out toys to all the families registered, we have over 120 families and we still have some coming in today, requesting toys for this holiday season,” said Victoria Mancheno.

“I have never seen this place so full. We’re actually standing in our pool room right now where our pool is and I think our kids would rather play with the toys than go swimming right now,” said Keshawn Dodds.

The Invincible Project helps disadvantaged youth in minority communities by providing them with direct community support, educational opportunities and cultural resources.