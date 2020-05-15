Local non-profit organizations receive helping hand during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vital community programs and services have been put on hold since the pandemic began.

In response, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has relaunched its online platform “Valley Gives,” which connects donors with nonprofits in need.

A member of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts told 22News that they were amazed by the support from local residents.

“We’ve just had an outpouring of support, it’s been fantastic. We’ve raised $4.3 million so far and have turned those gifts around and gotten them back in the community,” said the member, who wanted to remain anonymous. “It’s highlighting what we always say about the Pioneer Valley which is that it’s such a remarkably generous and caring community.”

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund has so far distributed about $2-million to nonprofits and expects another million-dollars in outgoing grants in the next month.