Local non-profit partners with state’s rapid re-employment program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a lot of IT positions available right now with the labor shortage, and Tech Foundry in Springfield is looking for applicants to train for those jobs.

Tech Foundry is an educational non-profit, whose mission is to encourage, equip, and empower residents to thrive in IT careers.

The state is providing them $80,000 as part of a new rapid re-employment grant program, to prepare individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for IT positions, including computer network support administrators.

As Tech Foundry’s CEO puts it, there are jobs in demand that pay well.

Applications for the program can be found on the Tech Foundry’s website.

“We are looking to attract, nurture, and graduate and place employment 20 local residents,” said Bruce Dixon. “That’s significant because they are moving into what we call ‘thriving wage jobs.'”

Dixon said applicants will have to commit to a 400-hour training program, that will teach them not only all the necessary IT skills but also professional and leadership skills.

Rediker Software and Winslow Technology Group are among the companies that participants in this program will land jobs at. Dixon said most of the people they train do not have college degrees, and many come without a background in IT or computer science.