Local non-profit provided clothes and food for homeless in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Christmas morning is a time for many to wake up and open dozens of presents, but for some, presents aren’t always guaranteed.

This Christmas morning, Kevin Joslyn and the Love of Good Foundation provided a trailer full of food and clothes for the homeless in Holyoke.

“Goodies, french pies, toothpaste, toothbrushes, coffee, sandwiches, McDonald’s gift cards, brownies, all kinds of stuff,” Kevin Joslyn of The Love of Good Foundation said.

Many came with nothing and left with a bag full of clothes.

Though this drive took place on Christmas, one man from Holyoke said these items will be crucial during the colder months of winter.

“They’re here for us, we’re in December and it’s going to get colder. What they’re doing here is a huge help for people living on the street. It is beautiful it is really beautiful,” Holyoke resident Alexis Davila said

Josyln told 22News they’ve fed and clothed thousands of homeless in the city since they started the effort last October.

He said the next drive will be made on New Year’s Eve.