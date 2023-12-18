SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, the spirit of giving illuminated Union Station as I Found Light Against All Odds (IFLAAO) hosted its sixth annual Coach Claus Toy Giveaway, bringing joy to hundreds of children in the Springfield community.

The event is hosted by Stefan Davis, the CEO and President of IFLAAO, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping youth address social, emotional, and economic issues that they are experiencing in their lives, and empowers them to break the cycle of poverty, according to their website.

The festivities commenced as Coach Claus, accompanied by special guests and local mascots, embarked on a merry journey down Main Street on a Peter Pan Double Decker Bus. The journey, starting from One MGM Way, attracted smiles and cheers as it wound its way to Union Station, reaching its destination at noon.

Upon arrival, Union Station echoed with excitement as approximately 400 children eagerly awaited the distribution of gifts. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation and delight as families gathered to partake in the annual tradition that has become a beacon of hope for many.

The IFLAAO Coach Claus Toy Giveaway has become a cherished event, spreading warmth and joy to children from various youth agencies in the area. The organization’s commitment to making the holiday season brighter for those facing adversities was evident as toys were distributed throughout the afternoon.

The success of this event was a testament to the power of community coming together to bring light and joy to the lives of others during the holiday season.