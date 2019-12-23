Local non-profits deliver Christmas cheer to Springfield children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit organization for at-risk youth delivered Christmas presents to children at Springfield Housing Development.

“I Found Light Against All Odds” partnered with “Blue Star Equiculture” to surprise the children with a visit from Santa, who delivered the presents by horse and carriage.

22News was there for Santa’s arrival and spoke with Springfield Housing Director Denise R. Jordan about paying kindness forward.

My heart is so full 💜I Found Light Against All Odds second Christmas present delivery was a huge success. Seeing the faces of our youths light up after receiving a toy for Christmas is why we do what we do. Thank you Blue Star Equiculture for helping to make this possible. pic.twitter.com/A5NLB8YgOH — Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) December 23, 2019

“This is a time for reflection and giving, we hope people see the deeds, and they can also pay it forward and help organizations that help children help as well.”

I Found Light Against All Odds also partnered with Chez Josef Monday for the event, who provided treats and hot chocolate for the kids.