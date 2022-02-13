SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Club OH in Springfield and Citizens of the World Inc. came together for a collaboration at the Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday.

These two organizations hosted a panel discussion to help youth in the area learn about the history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The event featured a variety of notable alumni to inspire and encourage students in the greater Springfield area to apply.

22News spoke to the organizers about the program’s goals for the city of Springfield.

“Let them know that there are educational institutions out there with folks who look like you, teachers who look like you,” said Kirk Morris Director of Citizens of the World. “Often times, we’re faced as Black men and kids of color we don’t often have teachers who look like us in the classroom.”

Ty Ward, CEO of Club OH added, “Having people connect and making big impactful events for the city and gift that youth, because they are our future.”

Club OH stands for Community Leaders United Overcoming Hardships and they are a mentorship program that help youth in the area with career development and community engagement.

If you want to learn more about the program, their offerings, or how to get involved, click here.