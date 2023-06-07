CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was at the Chicopee boys and girls club Wednesday to announce $64,000 in funding.

Eight local organizations have been selected as recipients of grants made through the Hampden County District Attorney 2023 Drug Forfeiture Program.

These include:

The Chicopee Boys and Girls Club ($4,833)

New North Citizens Council Springfield ($8,000)

Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club ($3,216)

Springfield Together Inc. ($13,000)

Western Mass Youth Flag Football Organization ($10,981)

Academic Leadership Association of Greater Springfield ($9,000)

Springfield Ballers ($8,600)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County ($5,000)

D.A. Anthony Gulluni explained to 22News how the forfeiture program turns something negative into a positive, “We give relatively small grants through forfeiture in our court system, which is allowed by state law that really supports these programs to do particular things, like rebuild a basketball court or start a special program to provide food to families in need.”

Beyond grants, drug seizure money is often used to expand law enforcement anti-drug programs.

Gulluni hopes to continue assisting local organizations through this program for years to come.