CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was at the Chicopee boys and girls club Wednesday to announce $64,000 in funding.
Eight local organizations have been selected as recipients of grants made through the Hampden County District Attorney 2023 Drug Forfeiture Program.
These include:
- The Chicopee Boys and Girls Club ($4,833)
- New North Citizens Council Springfield ($8,000)
- Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club ($3,216)
- Springfield Together Inc. ($13,000)
- Western Mass Youth Flag Football Organization ($10,981)
- Academic Leadership Association of Greater Springfield ($9,000)
- Springfield Ballers ($8,600)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County ($5,000)
D.A. Anthony Gulluni explained to 22News how the forfeiture program turns something negative into a positive, “We give relatively small grants through forfeiture in our court system, which is allowed by state law that really supports these programs to do particular things, like rebuild a basketball court or start a special program to provide food to families in need.”
Beyond grants, drug seizure money is often used to expand law enforcement anti-drug programs.
Gulluni hopes to continue assisting local organizations through this program for years to come.