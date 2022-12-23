BOSTON (WWLP) – It was announced this week that grant money has been awarded through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Over $5 million was awarded to nonprofits across the state working to reduce recidivism among offenders who are 18 to 25-years-old. Recidivism is when a convicted criminal reoffends.

The non-profits who were awarded this grant money specifically work with pre- and post-release offenders. The Emerging Adults Reentry Initiative Grant Program will provide resources to six non-profits.

The non-profits awarded this grant money will work with the Massachusetts Sheriffs Office or the Massachusetts Department of Correction. They will produce programming to help young adults stay out of the criminal justice system.

In western Massachusetts, The Mission Inc. and Roca, both in Hampden County, were awarded money. The Mission Inc. received $700,000 dollars and Roca received $974,117.

Other non-profits in Suffolk, Plymouth, Middlesex and Essex County, as well as the Merrimack Valley Area were also awarded grants.

Each grant recipient also qualifies for four additional years of funding.