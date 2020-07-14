Local non-profits to receive community funding during pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three dozen local non-profits are receiving funding to help them support the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is providing $785,000 worth of grants to these organizations. Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke will receive $15,000 to help them provide their educational development programs, virtually.

They told 22News they’ll be using a lot of that funding to pay for Google Chromebooks.

Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls inc. of the Valley told 22News, “Getting the Chromebooks in the hands of the girls this summer keeps them engaged with us in productive wonderful ways this summer. And now they’ll be better prepared to continue to participate in remotely in schools if that’s the case in the fall.”

Parker said with the funding, they’ll be able to connect and support over 175 girls in western Massachusetts this summer.