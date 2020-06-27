Local nonprofit organization gifts West Springfield resident a car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield resident who struggled to rely on transportation was recently gifted a car by Good News Garage, a local nonprofit organization.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Maria Carabello is one of over 5,000 recipients of Good News Garage since the charity began providing transportation in 1996. Good News Garage works with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to provide used donated vehicles to people who cannot afford to purchase their own.

The nonprofit organization strongly believes the lack of transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility. Giving away cars to those in need is a way for the organization to lead the path for a better and brighter future.

Congratulations on your new Volvo Maria!