Local nurses and mothers participate in ‘Global Latch On Event’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of local nursing and pumping mothers participated in a worldwide event that hopes to normalize breastfeeding.

Tapestry WIC hosted the “Global Latch On Event, ” an event held around the world where people gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to one another.

And Springfield was one small part of this global celebration of mothers. Friends, family and community members participated in the global event at the Mass Mutual Center.

The global event raises awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and creates support networks for mothers within their local communities.

Moryn Mendoza, a breastfeeding counselor with Tapestry WIC told 22News, it’s all about supporting mothers’ decisions

“It helps to see that you’re not alone and we are here to support. and give them information about the resources that are available to them in the community,” said Mendoza.

Saturday’s family-friendly event had resources for mothers and activities for children. Tapestry WIC is a western Massachusetts organization that offers community-based healthcare resources.