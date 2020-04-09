Local nursing homes continue to deal with impact of COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple nursing homes and assisted living facilities around western Massachusetts are reporting cases of COVID-19.

In Agawam, 57 residents of Hertiage Hall Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19. And Christopher Heights of Belchertown is reporting four residents and one employee with COVID-19.

JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow said they have 29 cases of COVID-19 are have placed those residents in a isolation unit.

22News spoke with a relative of a COVID-19 positive resident at JGS Lifecare. They said they were “Upset and concerned, and was dreading that phone call. Somehow, someway, they can protect these poor residents. That they put them first before anything.”

The National Gaurd is providing assistance in nursing homes with testing and staff shortages around western Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health is advising nursing homes to place residents with known or suspected cases of COVID-19 in a single-person room.

The Department of Public Health is also advising nursing homes to stop communal dining and external group activities in the home.