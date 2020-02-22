Local offenders receive mini-grant to support yoga in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant of $200.00 will be offered to those serving time with the Hampden County Shieff’s Department on behalf of the Seed to Flower Fund for Yoga Service.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant will help bring in more people for Yoga instructor Johnna Hammer who has been providing recovery yoga at the HCSD western Mass Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield.

The sheriff’s department has been offering yoga classes to offenders at the minimum security Pre-Release Center in Ludlow. Classes at this institution are apart of the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and Stress, Anger and Violence Reduction classes also offered at the main Institution located in Ludlow.

“Many people in our care have never been taught to pause before reacting, or to reflect on the present moment, and these programs bridge the gap there. Based on our pre-and-post-testing of offenders and Section 35 clients, we’ve seen very positive results from our mindfulness-based programming, and we’re appreciative of this partnership and the expansion of Yoga to our facility in Springfield Sheriff Nick Cocchi

The goal of the program is to strengthen self-control and reduce unconscious reactions by helping men and women become more mindful in order to lessen the chances of them returning into custody.