Local officials discuss ways to improve earned income, child tax credits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal and several local officials gathered in Springfield on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve earned income and child tax credits. 

The child tax credit is a credit for taxpayers with dependent children under the age of 17. Earned income credit is a credit for certain lower-income taxpayers with or without children.  

One of the initiatives Congressman Neal is working on in Washington is to expand the earned income credit so more taxpayers can qualify. 

“It’s the efficiency of the system that will call for better tax preparation,” said Congressman Neal. “Nonetheless, this is an immediate way to help people and reward them for going to work every day.” 

About 150,000 Massachusetts residents are kept out of poverty each year by earned income and child tax credits. 

